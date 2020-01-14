By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

WINNSBORO, La. (AP) - A former principal at a Louisiana Christian school pleaded guilty to five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile stemming from encounters with underage male students, a district attorney announced.

Stephen Couch of Winnsboro accepted a plea deal in 5th Judicial District Court on Monday, District Attorney Mack Lancaster said. Each count represents one victim in the case.

Winnsboro previously worked at Apostolic Tabernacle Christian School in Franklin Parish, The Monroe News Star reported.

He could spend up to 7 years in prison and face a $5,000 fine per count when sentenced in May, Lancaster said. As part of the agreement, sentencing for each count will run concurrently.

Couch was indicted by a grand jury on five counts of molestation of a juvenile and six counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student in February 2018, the newspaper said. The charges were based on incidents from 2004 to 2016 involving male students at the school.

