Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey on Tuesday said he’s “very concerned” that the Democratic presidential debate stage in Iowa will be all white.

“We have got to find a way as a party - as a nation, both parties, to understand that we are a diverse nation,” Mr. Booker, who ended his own presidential campaign on Monday, said on “CBS This Morning.”

“The Democratic party, which represents the true rainbow coalitions of America, has got to do a better job of getting more candidates running at all levels - supporting a system that doesn’t benefit big money but really big values. What are the values of our party?” said Mr. Booker, who is black.

He said it was a “gut-wrenching” decision to quit the race. He cited the looming Senate impeachment trial and the fact that he was getting left off the debate stages as hurdles he likely could not overcome.

Mr. Booker said he would consider endorsing a presidential candidate before the Democratic convention but that he plans to turn his focus now toward the impeachment trial and toward running for re-election.

Six candidates are set to debate Tuesday evening in Des Moines: former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

