By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island State Police are investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the state prison over the weekend.

Shawn Riddick, 29, who was serving a year-long sentence for carrying a gun without a permit, was found unresponsive in his single cell at the medium security facility at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston on Saturday, state Department of Corrections spokesman J.R. Ventura told The Boston Globe.

CPR was performed at the scene before he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Ventura said.

Riddick was on a schedule to be checked every half hour, according to Richard Ferruccio, president of the state correctional officers union.

A guard checked him at 5:30 p.m., and another found Riddick unresponsive 20 minutes later, Ferruccio said.

