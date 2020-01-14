By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - The deaths of a former police officer and his wife have been ruled a murder-suicide, according to Connecticut officials.

Police found the bodies of Eric Jones, 54, and LaRhonda Jones, 48, in a Waterbury condo on Nov. 21 after the woman’s sister and employer became concerned when she didn’t show up for work.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the causes of their deaths on Monday.

Eric Jones had served as an officer in the New Haven Police Department before retiring in 2012, WFSB-TV reported. LaRhonda Jones was a pastor at Rim City Church.

