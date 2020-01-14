By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware lawmakers are set convene this year’s legislative session, facing several unresolved issues carried over from last year.

House and Senate members will gather Tuesday afternoon to open the 2020 session of the General Assembly. While some bills have already been filed in advance of the session, opening day is typically one marked by ceremony, rather than substance.

Among the issues expected to be discussed this year are Democratic proposals for more gun control restrictions, and a proposal to legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults.

TOP STORIES
Ex-CNN host 'likely' to be sued over now-deleted 'punchable face' tweet: Sandmann attorney
Trump, first lady cheered at national championship game
Vince Vaughn talks to Trump, and suffocating left goes nuts

Reinstating the death penalty and raising Delaware’s minimum wage to $15 an hour also were among ideas that were floated last year but gained little traction.

Meanwhile, revenue projections for the current and upcoming fiscal years jumped by more than $200 million last month compared to September’s estimates. That means lawmakers could have more latitude in deciding how, and how much, taxpayer money should be spent.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide