WINNERS

Poker chips: Sen. Amy Klobuchar goes all-in with gambling metaphors: “Don’t put your chips on a number on the wheel that isn’t even on the wheels.”

Women: Sen. Elizabeth Warren zings her male rivals: “The only people on this stage that have won every single election they’ve been in are the women!”

Giddy Tom Steyer: The smile said it all. He was just so darn happy to be up on stage.

Rep. Barbara Lee and the anti-war movement: Candidates scrambled to fight over how few troops to leave in theater, with Sen. Bernard Sanders and Mr. Steyer praising the California Democrat’s lone vote against the war in Afghanistan.

President Trump’s USMCA: Most of the top presidential contenders back his NAFTA replacement.

Michael Bloomberg’s Twitter feed: Team Bloomberg trolled the debate and its moderators, cranking out gems like “Much like a real wolf, debate moderator Wolf Blitzer can devour an elk carcass in one sitting.”

LOSERS

Handshakes: Video clips showed Mr. Sanders and Mrs. Warren did not shake hands after a post-debate exchange.

Bernie: Moderator Abby Phillip, in her final question to Mrs. Warren about the feud with Mr. Sanders, essentially said Sanders was lying.

Medicare for All debate: It never ends.

Julian Castro: One week you’re a presidential candidate, and the next week you’re in the post-debate spin-room mosh pit talking up Elizabeth Warren.

