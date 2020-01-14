House Democrats announced Tuesday that they’ll be adding additional evidence from Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas to their case against President Trump when they transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate this week.

Reps. Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Carolyn Maloney and Eliot Engel — the chairs of the four committees overseeing impeachment — announced they received new documents from Mr. Parnas, a former Ukrainian businessman with ties to the president’s attorney, who complied with their subpoena.

Mr. Parnas provided a “trove” of new documents, including handwritten notes about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announcing an investigation into the Bidens and cell messages with senior Ukrainian officials.

The new documents also include a screenshot of a letter Mr. Giuliani sent to Mr. Zelensky asking to set up a meeting in May, for which he had Mr. Trump’s “knowledge and consent.”

“These documents—and those recently released pursuant to Freedom of Information Act—demonstrate that there is more evidence relevant to the President’s scheme, but they have been concealed by the President himself,” they wrote.

“All of this new evidence confirms what we already know: the President and his associates pressured Ukrainian officials to announce investigations that would benefit the President politically. There cannot be a full and fair trial in the Senate without the documents that President Trump is refusing to provide to Congress,” the chairs added.

Mr. Parnas was arrested in October and accused of violating federal campaign finance laws.

Democrats will vote Wednesday on the resolution that will not only transmit the articles, but also name impeachment managers, allocate trial funds, and send over all the House’s evidence.

