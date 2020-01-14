Homeland Security fielded a record number of “credible fear” claims from asylum seekers at the border last fiscal year but figured out ways to push back, more than doubling the denial rate and helping to curtail the migrant surge.



Approvals are still quite high, with more than 65% of people who claim a fear of persecution in their home countries getting an initial OK in September, according to statistics seen by The Washington Times. But that’s still far better than a year earlier, when more than 90% of claims cleared the credible fear bar.



U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it deployed more personnel to hear cases, roped Border Patrol agents into doing some screenings, and rewrote the rules to raise the standard for who’s allowed to lodge a claim, all of which helped cut down on abuse of the asylum system.



The biggest change was deeming migrants who came from a third country but crossed Mexico en route to the U.S. generally ineligible to make a credible fear claim. They were put into a different processing queue with a higher burden of proof.



USCIS public affairs chief Jessica Collins said her agency had to step in with the rules change because Capitol Hill couldn’t get anything done.



“Absent the congressional action needed to close the loopholes fueling and prolonging the crisis, USCIS has worked with the Department of Homeland Security and other federal partners to bring badly needed reforms to deter individuals from abusing our asylum laws to gain entry to the United States,” she said.



The thinking behind the changes is that migrants from Honduras, El Salvador or Guatemala who fled their countries for valid reasons and headed north should claim asylum in Mexico, which is considered a safe country.



Also helping matters was a slimmer flow of people, thanks to changes other immigration agencies made. In particular, the Migrant Protection Protocol, better known as “Remain in Mexico,” allowed Homeland Security to push tens of thousands of new illegal immigrants back across the border and make them wait in Mexico until their court hearing dates in the U.S.



The goal of the changes was to alter the incentives that sparked a record number of illegal immigrants from Central America to head for the U.S. over the last year.



They came knowing that they could begin the asylum process with a credible fear claim, gaining an immediate foothold in the U.S.



Credible fear is a first step on the path to asylum, though it’s traditionally been a rather low bar. Someone arriving at the border can assert reasons for not wanting to go back home, and in nearly all cases they are approved, and admitted for purposes of pursuing asylum.



Often-times they don’t bother to pursue asylum, since the foothold in the U.S. was what they were really seeking.



More than 105,000 people make credible fear claims in fiscal year 2019, which USCIS said was a new record. The agency recorded 99,035 petitions in 2018.



Historically only about one in five asylum claims is found justified, but the cases all take time, and a backlog has developed. USCIS began the year with about 323,000 asylum cases pending. It ended the year with about 340,000.



A senior Homeland Security official said there’s still room for Congress to step in and tighten rules further to help cut the workload.



“We’ve gained new ground in the fight to restore order and permanently end a humanitarian and security crisis that’s endured far too long. But without durable, long-lasting legislative solutions by Congress, the vicious cycle of crisis will continue to manifest at our Southwest border with certainty,” the official said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.