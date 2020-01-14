President Trump is siding with Sen. Bernard Sanders in his “he said, she said” beef with Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Mr. Trump told supporters at a rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday he doesn’t believe Ms. Warren when she says Mr. Sanders warned her during a private meeting that a woman could not win the presidency in 2020.

“I don’t believe he said that,” Mr. Trump said. “I really don’t. It’s not the kind of thing he would say.”

Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders have been at loggerheads over what was said when they met behind closed doors in 2018.

Mr. Sanders has refuted Ms. Warren’s version of events, saying he simply warned the Massachusetts Democrat that Mr. Trump would seek to weaponize her gender against her.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump said it doesn’t matter because there is an easy way around the spat.

“Just vote Republican. We’re doing so well,” he said.

