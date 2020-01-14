Shortly after sparring in Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential-primary debate, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders did not shake hands.

The snub happened in the wake of several days of news coverage of Mr. Sanders’ supposedly having told Ms. Warren a woman couldn’t win the presidency. The reported exchange came up in the debate, and Mr. Sanders denied it.

Welp, Bernie and Warren ended up not shaking hands going off stage #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/DWx5wiaLnW — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) January 15, 2020

What was said between the two left-wing candidates after the debate was not discernible on the clips being shown on social media and CNN.

But the body language was obviously frosty.

Mr. Sanders reached to shake hands as the six candidates milled about on the debate stage, but Ms. Warren pulled hers back and starts talking sharply to Mr. Sanders.

Mr. Sanders responds with several finger gestures back and forth and then turns his back and walks away.

