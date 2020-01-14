DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts split with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden over pulling troops out of the Middle East, saying that if the nation is ever to bring an end to the “endless” wars that it must “get out combat troops out.”

Ms. Warren said the presence of American troops isn’t helping reduce conflicts in the region.

“I think we have to get our combat troops out,” Ms. Warren said in the seventh presidential debate. “We should stop asking our military to solve problems that cannot be solved militarily.”

Mr. Biden, however, said that he would leave special operations forces in the region to combat the threat of international terrorism.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota also said that she would keep troops in the Middle East, while Sen. Bernard Sanders said the nation is sick of endless wars.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.