DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Tuesday advocated for budget cuts to the Pentagon as part of a rethink for the U.S. military.

She said at the seventh Democratic presidential debate that the key to being commander-in-chief comes down to “judgment.”

“It starts with knowing our military,” she said, saying the country needs to take a closer look at things like cyber, climate, and how money is spent.

She warned against a “revolving door” between the federal government and private industry.

“We need to block that revolving door and we need to cut our defense budget,” she said, and “not let the defense industry call the shots.”

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer appeared to agree on the spending issue, also saying an outside perspective on foreign policy would be helpful.

“We are spending dramatically too much money on our defense,” Mr. Steyer said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.