By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A city official has received a prison term for taking thousands of dollars in kickbacks from two contractors after he gave them work that wasn’t performed or done for a significantly inflated price.

Erik Lowe, 51, a Paterson resident who served as a commissioner for the city’s now-defunct Municipal Utilities Authority for six years, was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in prison. He also must pay $236,400 in restitution.

Lowe pleaded guilty to two counts of committing extortion under color of official right.

TOP STORIES
Trump, first lady cheered at national championship game
Vince Vaughn talks to Trump, and suffocating left goes nuts
Judge rules Trump administration within authority in separating families at border

Lowe devised a scheme with a contractor in which he approved $146,500 in payments to a firm for services that both knew would never be performed. The contractor then kicked back a portion of the money to Lowe and another commissioner, authorities have said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide