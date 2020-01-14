By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A city official has received a prison term for taking thousands of dollars in kickbacks from two contractors after he gave them work that wasn’t performed or done for a significantly inflated price.

Erik Lowe, 51, a Paterson resident who served as a commissioner for the city’s now-defunct Municipal Utilities Authority for six years, was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in prison. He also must pay $236,400 in restitution.

Lowe pleaded guilty to two counts of committing extortion under color of official right.

TOP STORIES
Ex-CNN host 'likely' to be sued over now-deleted 'punchable face' tweet: Sandmann attorney
'Disappointed': Elizabeth Warren blasts Bernie Sanders after volunteers' canvass script leaks
Vince Vaughn talks to Trump, and suffocating left goes nuts

Lowe devised a scheme with a contractor in which he approved $146,500 in payments to a firm for services that both knew would never be performed. The contractor then kicked back a portion of the money to Lowe and another commissioner, authorities have said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide