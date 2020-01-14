By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn filed court papers Tuesday to him withdraw his guilty plea, saying federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and breached their deal with him in the Russia investigation.

The request comes one week after the Justice Department changed its position on Flynn’s punishment by recommending that he serve up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI during its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Prosecutors had earlier said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation, but they changed their view after he hired new lawyers who leveled accusations of misconduct against the government.

