By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

PARIS (AP) - A French filmmaker is in custody while authorities investigate accusations that he sexually abused an actress when she was between 12 and 15 years old.

Director Christophe Ruggia was detained for questioning Tuesday based on allegations last year by actress Adele Haenel, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Ruggia denies the allegations. He’s facing potential charges of sexual harassment and sexual assault of a minor by a person of authority, according to the prosecutor’s office.

TOP STORIES
New York sanctuary policy forced release of suspect in shocking murder
Spartacus drops his sword in clash of crazy ideas
Judge rules Trump administration within authority in separating families at border

Haenel says the director repeatedly touched her inappropriately during and after filming of the the movie “Les Diables” in the early 2000s. She told French media that she didn’t file a legal complaint because she didn’t trust the French legal system.

The investigation is unusual in France, which hasn’t seen a wave of accusations of sexual misconduct by men in positions of power like the #MeToo movement that shook Hollywood and U.S. politics.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide