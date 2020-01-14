By Lauren Meier - The Washington Times - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

House Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote on a resolution introduced by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, that expressed support of anti-government protesters in Iran and condemned Iran’s role in the downing of a Ukrainian civilian aircraft last week.

While details behind the blockage remain unclear, Democrats were reportedly drafting their own version of the resolution to compete with Mr. McCarthy’s resolution.

“What a disappointment — Democrats just blocked a vote on a resolution supporting the Iranian protesters,” the GOP leader tweeted.

“This is not the time for partisan politics. This should be a time for the U.S. Congress to speak with one voice to condemn an Iranian regime that kills its own people.”

As tensions between the U.S. and Iran came to a head amid a U.S. fatal strike on top Iranian general last week and Tehran’s response with an attack on two American bases in Iraq, Republicans and Democrats have been sparring over the administration’s justification for military action.

