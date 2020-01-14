By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Democratic challenger Mark Kelly has again topped Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally’s fundraising in one of the top 2020 Senate races, according to numbers released by both campaigns Tuesday.

Kelly, a retired astronaut, raised $6.3 million in the fourth quarter and had $13.6 million in the bank at the end of 2019, according to his campaign. He’s led McSally in fundraising since announcing his Senate bid nearly a year ago.

McSally’s campaign said she raised $4 million during the last three months of the year and had $7.6 million in the bank.

Both candidates reported their best fundraising period of the campaign so far.

The totals do not include millions more in spending by outside groups looking to influence a race that could help determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

