By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pennsylvania man has admitted he sabotaged railroad signals.

William Brown, 26, of Elizabeth, on Monday pleaded guilty to two counts of terroristic attacks and violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation on land.

Brown detached four railroad signal antennas near Braddock in November 2017 and caused a complete signal failure by cutting cables, federal prosecutors said. They said he also severed signal wires near McKeesport.

According to prosecutors, the actions recklessly endangered the safety of the mass transportation facility.

Brown faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced in May.

The FBI and CSX Transportation Police investigated the incidents.

