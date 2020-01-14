By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

TOWN OF OAKDALE, Wis. (AP) - A man has died in a shed fire in Monroe County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Dispatchers received a call Monday shortly before noon from a woman who said the shed was on fire and her husband might be inside.

Firefighters arrived and found the structure fully engulfed in flames at the Town of Oakdale property.

TOP STORIES
New York sanctuary policy forced release of suspect in shocking murder
Trump, first lady cheered at national championship game
Northam and his anti-gun mafia infringe on Second Amendment

They found the body of 49-year-old Richard Siess inside once the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide