By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been indicted in a drug-related death in New Hampshire in 2017, officials said Tuesday.

Santo Baez-Arias, 40, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of dispensing or selling fentanyl resulting in the death of Joseph Bragg of Newfields on July 29, 2017, the New Hampshire attorney general and Newfields police chief said.

Baez-Arias is expected to be arraigned on Feb. 21. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

