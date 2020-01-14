Michael Avenatti was arrested Tuesday evening by federal agents while attending a State Bar Court hearing in Los Angeles.

The former lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels and a frequent antagonist of President Trump was taken into custody by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

“I understand that Mr. Avenatti has been arrested by the federal authorities for violating the terms of his release,” attorney Steven Bledsoe, who was attending the State Bar case representing one of the other parties in the dispute, told the Daily Beast.

Mr. Avenatti was arrested around 6 p.m. Pacific and his lawyer in the State Bar case, Thomas Warren, told the court that his client could not continue with that case because he was being held in a criminal matter in Orange County.

“Completely innocent,” Mr. Avenatti told reporters as he left the courthouse.

The State Bar of California hearing was a disciplinary case in which he was being put on “involuntary inactive” status in the disbarment process. He is accused of using a doctored document to scam a client out of nearly $840,000, the Daily Beast reported.

