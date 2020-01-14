President Trump’s former national security adviser has withdrawn his guilty plea in one of the top-profile Robert Mueller cases.

Retired Gen. Michael T. Flynn filed papers Tuesday evening with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia repudiating his agreement to plead guilty to charges of lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

“Michael T. Flynn hereby moves to withdraw his plea because of the government’s bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement,” the filing reads.

