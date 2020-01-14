House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday demanded a briefing from the Trump administration in light of reports that Russia hacked Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

“The President and every Republican Senator must explain to the American people why they are refusing to defend our national security and the integrity of our elections,” she wrote in a statement. “We only learned of this hacking through the press. Congress must be briefed on what the Administration knows about this attack and why the President doesn’t have a plan to protect our elections.”

The California Democrat also criticized President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for not taking up any of the election security bills that Democrats passed in 2019, which Republicans said were nonstarters.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Russia hacking Burisma Monday night.

Last month, the House impeached Mr. Trump on two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The impeachment case against Mr. Trump stemmed from allegations that he pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joseph R. Biden’s involvement with the company, which gave his son, Hunter, a position on its board.

Mr. Biden, a former vice president, is a 2020 Democratic front-runner.

