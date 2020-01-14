By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl who was babysitting his children at a home on the Omaha Reservation in Macy has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Dale Grant, 31, was sentenced Monday in Omaha’s federal courthouse for sexual abuse of a minor, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators said the assault happened in July 2018 while the girl was babysitting Grant’s children. Grant returned to the house intoxicated and sexually assaulted the girl after she fell asleep, investigators said. Grant initially denied any sexual contact with the minor, but admitted to sexual contact after being confronted with DNA evidence, officials said.

After his release from prison, Grant will serve a five-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

