LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 2 ½ years in federal prison for selling almost 200 firearms without a license.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Sylvester Mitchell will be on three years of supervised release after serving his 29-month prison term.

They say Mitchell pleaded guilty last October to one count of dealing in firearms without a license.

Defense attorney Joseph Meloro noted supporters who appeared on Mitchell’s behalf at sentencing and said his client received less prison time than the approximately three years prosecutors sought.

According to court documents, Mitchell purchased approximately 226 pistols between January and November of 2017 and tried to sell them online despite not having a federal firearms license.

Prosecutors say more than 100 of the pistols were subsequently recovered and found to have been illegally possessed, used in a crime or suspected to have been used in a crime.

In addition, authorities say five of the firearms Mitchell illegally sold were recovered in connection with homicides.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.