By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) - The search for a teenager last seen walking to school more three weeks ago was called off Tuesday, hours after investigators finished searching a vacant home in his neighborhood.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office canceled its statewide endangered child advisory, saying only that the child had been recovered.

Police planned to release more details about the investigation at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

State and local authorities spent several hours Monday night searching through the vacant home that’s across the street from where 14-year-old Harley Dilly lived. It’s also near where he was last seen on surveillance video leaving for school on the morning of Dec. 20.

Authorities first thought the teen may have run away from home, because he sometimes spends a night away from home if he gets upset.

Since then, volunteers and authorities have searched through neighborhoods in the city along Lake Erie with help from K-9 teams and helicopters.

Police also had asked residents to review their home security footage, hoping that might offer clues about what happened.

