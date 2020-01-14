By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (AP) - A high school student who was shot and left in a parking lot near her Ohio home was pronounced dead at a hospital Monday, police said.

Kareena Broski, 18, apparently was shot elsewhere and then transported to the parking lot of the apartment complex where she lived, Englewood police said. Authorities found Broski after a 911 caller early Monday reported an unresponsive woman in the parking lot.

The Montgomery County coroner ruled Broski’s death a homicide from a gunshot to her torso. Police in the suburb of Dayton said they believe the Northmont High School student, who also attended Miami Valley Career Technology Center, was shot by someone she knew.

Investigators were trying to track Broski’s movements on Sunday night prior to her death, police said.

