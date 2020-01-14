By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Voters in a south-central Pennsylvania legislative district will pick a new state senator in a special election Tuesday.

Lebanon Valley College history professor Michael Schroeder, a Democrat, is competing against Lebanon County District Attorney David Arnold, a Republican.

The winner will replace Mike Folmer, a four-term Republican who resigned in September after being arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.

The district leans heavily Republican. The outcome of the special election will not change the power balance in the 50-seat Senate, since Republicans hold a 27-21 majority, with one independent who caucuses with Republicans.

The Lebanon County-based 48th Senate district also includes portions of Dauphin and York counties.

