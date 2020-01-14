The House will vote on the resolution to transmit articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday morning.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, did not, however, name the impeachment managers yet.

Democrats are careful not to get ahead of the speaker on who and how many managers will be selected for the trial, but there are two members at the top of the list likely to be selected: House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff and Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler.

“I assume that whoever the speaker designates as managers … have been people who’ve had some significant involvement in the case,” Rep. Peter Welch, Vermont, said. “We know Adam has done a great job and Jerry has, too. So the expectation … is they’ll be our leaders and then there’ll be other supporting cast.”

Mr. Nadler has not released the text of the resolution, which will name the impeachment managers, but lawmakers expect it to be unveiled Wednesday.

Mrs. Pelosi announced on Friday that the House would send over the two articles of impeachment, ending an unprecedented three-week standoff with the Senate.

Last month, the House impeached Mr. Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress last month.

Throughout the standoff, Democrats demanded guarantees from Republicans that witnesses and documents will be included in the Senate trial, but they folded as pressure mounted in the upper chamber.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell already has the votes for the trial to proceed with opening arguments and questions before senators decided on hearing from witnesses.

Despite their disadvantage, House Democrats are still demanding that the Senate call new witnesses such as former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton and acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

“You can’t have a trial without witnesses,” Mr. Nadler said.

