By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

HAUGHTON, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities are searching for at least three people who reportedly rammed a vehicle into a truck stop and took the store’s ATM.

The Haughton Police Department is investigating after getting a call around 5 a.m. Tuesday to the Pilot Truck Stop. Upon arrival, Assistant Chief Ricky Bridges tells KSLA TV officers found the front of the store smashed, possibly by a pickup truck.

After getting inside, authorities said at least three people wearing masks allegedly took the store’s ATM. Police are currently reviewing the store’s security video footage to learn more.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities or the Bossier CrimeStoppers at 318-424-4100.

