Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin on Tuesday said President Trump has weathered unrelenting abuse and deserves a second term, offering a show of solidarity in Milwaukee before serving as a juror in the impeachment trial that will determine whether Mr. Trump is removed over his interactions with Ukraine.

“He has been tormented since the day after the election,” Mr. Johnson, a Republican, told supporters at Mr. Trump’s campaign rally. “He deserves to be reelected.”

Mr. Trump said the House Democrats’ impeachment effort will backfire and lead to GOP victories in November.

“We’re gonna win back the House,” Mr. Trump told the crowd.

The impeachment effort, he said, is “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on our country.”

Mr. Trump didn’t bring up the trove of new information released by House Democrats late Tuesday.

The material provided by Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, included texts that appeared to indicate a team was tracking the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, before she was recalled from Kyiv.

It also included a letter from Mr. Giuliani seeking a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In it, Mr. Giuliani says he’s working on the president’s behalf as his personal attorney.

Mr. Trump was impeached after a whistleblower highlighted a July 25 call in which he asked Mr. Zelensky to look into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who nabbed a job on the board of a Ukrainian gas company during the Obama years.

