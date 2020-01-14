Republican leadership in the Senate is hopeful the chamber can still get done debating the war powers resolution and pass the United States, Mexico, Canada trade agreement this week ahead of the impeachment trial slated for next Tuesday.

The second-ranking Republican told reporters that senators will likely be sworn in on Thursday ahead of an impeachment trial for President Trump, which is expected to begin after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

But before the swearing-in, Sen. John Thune said they hope to complete debating the war powers resolution by Wednesday, which could potentially limit Mr. Trump’s ability to order military action against Iran.

The South Dakota Republican also noted Senate committees are plowing ahead with the USMCA and he’s hopeful it could be ready for floor action Thursday.

“If that happens, we can get USMCA done — kind of wedged in there — in between receiving articles, swearing in senators and then the start of the trial,” Mr. Thune said on Tuesday.

His comments come after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to hold a vote Wednesday to formally transmit the articles of impeachment to the upper chamber, where senators will weigh whether or not to remove Mr. Trump from office.

House Democrats impeached Mr. Trump Dec. 18 by a party-line vote, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, stemming from a July phone call with the Ukrainian president where Mr. Trump requested a probe into a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

