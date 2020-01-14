By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a baby was wounded when shots were fired into the bedroom of a St. Louis area home.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The baby was rushed to a hospital, where he is in critical condition. Police said the baby is under the age of 1 but didn’t release his name.

Police say about two shots were fired at the home. Police say it wasn’t clear who fired them and fled.

