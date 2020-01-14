By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Transportation Security Administration said it’s investigating a report by a Native American air traveler who says an agent treated her offensively at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Indigenous rights activist and attorney Tara Houska says she was headed home to Bemidji Monday when a TSA agent said she needed to pat down her long braids and then pulled them behind her shoulders and said “giddyup” as she snapped them like reins of a horse.

“My hair is part of my spirit. I am a Native woman. I am angry, humiliated. Your “fun” hurt”, “Houska tweeted.

TOP STORIES
Vince Vaughn talks to Trump, and suffocating left goes nuts
New York sanctuary policy forced release of suspect in shocking murder
CDC estimates 154,000 Americans have HIV but don't know it

Houska, who is Objibwe, says she doesn’t want the agent fired, but thinks TSA needs to improve its sensitivity training.

The TSA said it’s reviewing security video from the checkpoint and will “take appropriate action should an investigation substantiate the traveler’s allegation.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide