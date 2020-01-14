By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed alarm on Tuesday at what it called a “staggering” number of activist deaths in Colombia.

The U.N. agency said that 107 human rights defenders were killed in 2019, a number that could grow to 120 as investigations into cases are completed.

At least 10 deaths have been reported thus far in 2020, indicating that the “terrible trend” is showing no signs of letting up.

TOP STORIES
Spartacus drops his sword in clash of crazy ideas
New York sanctuary policy forced release of suspect in shocking murder
Ex-CNN host 'likely' to be sued over now-deleted 'punchable face' tweet: Sandmann attorney

The vast majority of the deaths happened in rural areas with a higher-than-average poverty rate and where illegal armed groups operate.

Activists defending specific community, ethnic and indigenous groups were the most targeted.

The U.N. said the ability of illegal armed groups to enter and control territory once ruled by leftist rebels who signed a 2016 peace accord is partly to blame.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide