By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was shot in the back while riding in a car in St. Louis.

The police report says officers were told that someone in an unknown vehicle started shooting around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday as the girl was in a car with an 8- and 13-year-old and two adults. They rushed the girl to a hospital after realizing she was wounded. No one else was hurt.

Police say the girl is conscious, breathing and in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing. There are no known suspects.

