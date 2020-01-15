GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) - A former sports book manager at two Lake Tahoe casinos has been sentenced to four years in prison in connection with a $1 million betting scheme.

The (Gardnerville) Record-Courier reports 32-year-old Ashley Dean of Carson City was sentenced Monday after admitting to being a principal to embezzlement and conspiracy to commit embezzlement.

Prosecutors say the ex-manager at the Mont Bleu and Hard Rock casinos in Stateline still owes $234,435 in restitution to William Hill Sports Book.

Co-defendant Richard Fuentes Jr., 43, appeared in court on Monday, but his sentencing was delayed a month.

Court records show Fuentes was a regular sports bettor who would text Dean to place football bets for him on his player’s card because he was running late in the fall of 2018.

Investigators say bets started off small at $20 or $50, but they grew - including three $55,000 bets - and before long he couldn’t cover them.

Gaming Control Board agents discovered 74 wagers amounting to more than $1 million on Fuentes player’s card with 31 wins.

Dean “was directly responsible for the theft of a quarter of a million dollars,” Prosecutor Matthew Johnson said.

