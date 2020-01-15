By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) - A soldier was killed Tuesday in a routine freefall parachute training exercise in southern Arizona, an Army spokesman said Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Loren Bymer at the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said no additional information would be released pending an investigation.

Freefalling is when parachutists jump from an aircraft and delay opening their parachutes.

Eloy is about 55 (90 kilometers) south of Phoenix.

