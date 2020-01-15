A 1988 video of Sen. Bernard Sanders declaring that a woman could become president is making the rounds on social media amid a spat between the Democratic presidential candidate and rival candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Ms. Warren of Massachusetts this week confirmed a CNN report that claimed Mr. Sanders told her in December 2018 that a woman couldn’t be elected president — an allegation the Vermont senator vehemently denied during Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate.

“Anybody [who] knows me knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think that a woman cannot be president of the United States,” Mr. Sanders said during the debate. “Go to YouTube today. There’s a video of me 30 years ago talking about how a woman could become president of the United States.”

Mr. Sanders was referring to a 1988 clip of himself expressing his support for Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign.

“The real issue is not whether you’re black or white, whether you’re a woman or a man — in my view, a woman could be elected president of the United States,” Mr. Sanders said in the clip. “The real issue is whose side are you on? Are you on the side of workers and poor people or are you on the side of big money and the corporations?”

A tweet of the video posted by the pro-Sanders account @KindAndUnblind racked up more than 1.7 million views as of Wednesday afternoon.

