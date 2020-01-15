AMES, Iowa — Cornel West has a message for those who want to cast Sen. Bernard Sanders’ brand of democratic socialism in a negative light: “Get off the crack pipe!”

Mr. West is headlining events in Iowa on behalf of Mr. Sanders and visited the campus of Iowa State University Wednesday to rally voters behind the Vermont socialist ahead of the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.

“Don’t let anybody tell you, ‘Oh my God, he is a democratic socialist, America is going to look like the Soviet Union in four years.’ No you tell them: Get off the crack pipe!” Mr. West said, drawing a mixture of laughter and applause from the dozens that turned out to hear him and Sanders’ co-chair Nina Turner speak.

Mr. West said democratic socialists have helped shape the nation, rattling off the names of John Dewey, Helen Keller, Albert Einstein and Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Do those folks scare you?” he said. “No! Not at all because they are measured by the same thing we are measured by, which is integrity, honesty, decency, courage, and empathy with the week and solidarity with those who are suffering.”

“That is what we are talking about in this campaign,” he said.

