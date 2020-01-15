By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A shooting Wednesday in a Des Moines neighborhood left two people dead and two injured, police said.

Des Moines police responded just before 4 p.m. to a reported shooting at a home in the Merle Hay neighborhood and found two people dead with gunshot injuries. A third person at the home had a gunshot wound to a leg and was taken to a hospital.

Police found evidence that indicated another person may have left the house, and about a half hour later officers found someone nearby with a gunshot wound to a leg. That person also was taken to a hospital.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of those involved.

