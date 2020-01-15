President Trump will host the Louisiana State Tigers football team at the White House on Friday to celebrate their national championship.

The Baton Rouge Advocate reported that LSU accepted an invitation to visit Trump, who attended the Tigers’ 42-25 College Football Playoff national championship game victory over Clemson last Monday in New Orleans.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were received warmly by the crowd at the Superdome. Asked before the game who he was rooting for, he declined to choose a side and said, “Both!”

Trump has hosted a number of professional and collegiate championship teams at the White House during his term, including the World Series champion Washington Nationals and Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals.

The last time he hosted a NCAA football champion, though, was last January when Clemson’s team visited during the government shutdown. With White House chefs on furlough, Trump served fast food items from McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and Domino’s.

