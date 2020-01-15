President Trump and Chinese negotiators signed a hard-fought trade agreement on Wednesday that provides big wins for U.S. farmers and financial-services firms, a historic breakthrough in the lopsided business dealings between the world’s two biggest economies that Mr. Trump achieved through his unconventional use of tariffs.

In a ceremony at the White House, Mr. Trump pronounced the deal “a landmark agreement” as he shook hands with China’s top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, and other Chinese dignitaries. The president said the deal is a “momentous step” that puts the two countries on the path “toward a future of fair and reciprocal trade.”

“Together we are righting the wrongs of the past and delivering a future of economic justice and security for American workers, farmers and families,” Mr. Trump said from the crowded East Room, which was filled with lawmakers and business leaders from the fields of energy, manufacturing and banking.

Mr. Trump called the agreement “a sea change in international trade.”

“The world is watching today,” he said. “It just doesn’t get any bigger than this.”

The deal, which creates a larger market for U.S. farmers after they endured Chinese boycotts, will keep in place most U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods to compel Beijing to keep its promises. The “phase one” agreement also postpones for a later day thorny questions about China’s economic manipulation, such as industrial subsidies.

Mr. Liu called it “a win-win” agreement.

“It is good for China, the United States and for the world,” he said. “China will open itself even wider.”

The ceremony provided a stark contrast to partisan impeachment proceedings taking place simultaneously on Capitol Hill. At one point during the victory lap for his economic agenda, Mr. Trump interrupted his own hourlong speech to warn that some lawmakers in the audience might need to return to the Capitol for a House vote on sending articles of impeachment to the Senate.

“Some of the congressmen may have to go out and vote — it’s on the impeachment hoax,” Mr. Trump said with wry irony.

Mr. Trump said previous U.S. politicians have allowed China to “pillage” the U.S. economy, with America racking up nearly $5 trillion in cumulative trade deficits with Beijing, since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001.

“It’s probably the biggest reason I ran for president,” he said. “There has to be a certain reciprocity.”

He said the deal includes “groundbreaking provisions” on protecting U.S. intellectual property.

Vice President Mike Pence said “the greatest impact may well be on American agriculture.”

The president singled out several Republican lawmakers from farming states in the audience, saying “the farmers are going to be so happy.” The administration has approved nearly $30 billion in bailouts for farmers and ranchers who have been hurt by the lost Chinese markets.

Mr. Trump staked a large part of his 2016 campaign — and his reelection bid — on rewriting U.S. trade deals in a way that foregoes multilateralism and relies instead on his face-to-face negotiating skills. He said it would tilt the landscape in favor of American workers, after millions of lost factory jobs in the U.S. over several decades.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.