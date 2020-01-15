By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

CRESCO, Iowa (AP) - A former teacher in northeast Iowa accused of having sex with a student has made a deal with prosecutors.

Tiffany Ranweiler-Oblander, 31, filed a written plea of guilty Tuesday in Howard County District Court to a misdemeanor count of sexual exploitation by a school employee. Prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony in return for her plea.

The plea agreement calls for probation and a suspended prison sentence of two years.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have determined that Ranweiler-Oblander had sexual contact with the 18-year-old student during March and April 2018 at his home in Lime Springs.

She worked for the Howard-Winneshiek district.

