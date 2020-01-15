The FBI’s proposed 12-step plan to prevent future blunders in its applications for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants was blasted as “insufficient” Wednesday by the adviser overseeing the bureau’s reforms.

David Kris said the actions proposed last week by FBI Director Christopher Wray don’t go far enough to ensure the court will have confidence in future surveillance applications.

“These efforts are a reasonable beginning, but they are not sufficient and should be expanded and supplemented,” Mr. Kris wrote in a brief filed with the FISA Court.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.