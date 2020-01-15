By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) - Even Chicago city employees on the job aren’t safe from crime in the city.

Five employees with the Chicago Department of Transportation were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning while they were setting up a construction zone in the Austin neighborhood on the city’s West Side, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Two gunmen approached the workers in an alley about 8:15 a.m. and demanded their personal property, police said. After grabbing property from each of the workers, the gunmen fled on foot, police said. No one was injured.

No arrests have been made.

