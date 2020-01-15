A federal judge ordered a halt Wednesday to the Trump administration’s plan to give states and localities a veto over refugees being sent into their territory, saying the law doesn’t allow them a say.

The ruling is a major victory for immigrant-rights groups, who had feared some communities would shut their doors thanks to President Trump’s executive order last year establishing the veto policy.

Judge Peter J. Messitte, a Clinton appointee to the U.S. District Court in Maryland, issued an injunction stopping the policy just days before it was to kick in.

He said decades of refugee law have made clear the federal government has the power, working with local charities, to place refugees where it deems best.

“By giving states and local governments the power to veto where refugees may be resettled — in the face of clear statutory text and structure, purpose, congressional intent, executive practice, judicial holdings and constitutional doctrine to the contrary — Order 13888 does not appear to serve the overall public interest,” the judge wrote.

He also questioned the workability of Mr. Trump’s plan, saying it wasn’t clear which local officials could even be qualified to speak for a community.

And he wondered how states would respond once a refugee is resettled then chooses to move — something that has been within their rights.

The local veto is part of Mr. Trump’s effort to constrain the refugee program.

He has ratcheted down the total number of refugees accepted each year, placed new vetting requirements on who comes and has earmarked refugee slots for some specific categories of people, such as religious minorities and Iraqis who are threatened after assisting the U.S. war effort there.

The local veto was his boldest stroke, announced in an executive order last year.

The administration argued that communities that don’t feel they can properly accommodate refugees shouldn’t be forced to do so. Governors and localities were given until Jan. 21 to tell the State Department whether they would welcome resettlement.

Forty-two governors, both Republicans and Democrats, have signaled they would take refugees.

Texas last week became the first to use the veto, with Gov. Greg Abbott alerting the State Department his state was closing its doors.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.