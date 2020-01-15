Las Vegas police said Wednesday there’s been a shooting involving police and that the suspect involved in the incident was not in custody.

A brief statement released by police asked people to stay away from the area, which is near the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard on the city’s west side.

No suspect description was immediately available and police released no information about circumstances of the incident, including who fired and whether anybody was injured.

