By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Las Vegas police said Wednesday there’s been a shooting involving police and that the suspect involved in the incident was not in custody.

A brief statement released by police asked people to stay away from the area, which is near the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard on the city’s west side.

No suspect description was immediately available and police released no information about circumstances of the incident, including who fired and whether anybody was injured.

TOP STORIES
Michael Avenatti arrested by federal agents
Project Veritas: Sanders staffer says 'cities burn' if Trump reelected, predicts violence at DNC
New York sanctuary policy forced release of suspect in shocking murder

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide