LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - A southwest Oklahoma man has been charged with murder and arson for a fire that killed his mother and sister.

The Lawton Constitution reports that Carl Albert Johnson Jr., 36, of Lawton was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree murder and arson in the November fire that led to the deaths of Carole Johnson, 59, and Cathy Johnson, 37.

Jail records show Carl Johnson is jailed on $750,000 bond. Neither jail and court records list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors allege Johnson used gasoline to start the Nov. 16 fire in a garage of a home in Lawton, injuring his mother and sister, both of whom later died at an Oklahoma City hospital of their injuries.

Carl Johnson was also injured in the fire and hospitalized, but recovered.

